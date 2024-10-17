Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The culinary world is mourning the tragic death of one of its most inspirational stars, Sheffield’s Murray Chapman.

Murray was a former Michelin star chef whose remarkable talents also earned him membership of the prestigious Master Chefs of Great Britain and Disciples of Escoffier institutions.

But he was perhaps best known and admired for his work to support the next generation in the catering industry through A Passion to Inspire, the non-profit-making voluntary initiative he set up in 2009.

Tributes have been paid to Murray Chapman, of Sheffield, a former Michelin star chef who inspired thousands of catering students, after his tragic death. Photo: Craft Guild of Chefs | Craft Guild of Chefs

It propelled catering students at colleges around the country to achieve great things, by linking them up with acclaimed chefs and providing training, mentoring and invaluable opportunities, while also raising £240,000 for charities including Teenage Cancer Trust and Hospitality Action.

Murray’s work with A Passion to Inspire earned him the education and training award at the Cateys, which have been described as the Oscars of the culinary world.

He was sadly diagnosed with frontal lobe dementia and motor neurone disease (MND) in May and tragically died on Monday, October 14.

‘An amazing bloke’

Luke Rhodes, a former star of MasterChef: The Professionals, who now works at the Michelin-recommended Rafters restaurant in Sheffield, was among those who were lucky enough to know Murray.

Luke, who first met Murray when he was training at The Sheffield College, said: “Murray’s probably forgotten more than what I know about cooking.

“He was an amazing bloke, absolutely brilliant to be around, and he was a massive part of my life. I definitely wouldn’t be where I am today it it wasn’t for him.”

Another person to have benefited from Murray’s guidance and friendship is Tom Lawson, the former co-owner of Rafters who recently reopened The Psalter hotel in Sharrow to great acclaim.

‘A very sad loss’

He said: “Murray was always a massive supporter of young chefs. He mentored me from when I was at The Sheffield College and continued to help me throughout my career, including when I took over The Psalter.

“He was a very well-respected chef and had so much impact on people across the industry. It wasn’t about him and his ego, it was about bringing through the next generation of chefs.

“Murray was always the life of the party, and it’s a very sad loss.”

Murray was also a big influence on Rupert Rowley, the former executive head chef of Fischer’s at Baslow Hall, where he held a Michelin star for 17 years.

Murray was born within earshot of Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium, which is where he got his name from, but had lived in Sheffield for many years with his wife Kathryn and their sons, Jake and Fraser.

‘Forever in his debt’

He worked at a number of restaurants, including the old Charnwood Hotel, on Sharrow Lane, Sheffield, before setting up his own company, First Contact Chefs, which specialised in recruiting chefs.

He was also a big supporter of the Sheffield Food Festival, where he worked as the compere on many occasions.

After he was diagnosed with MND, an appeal set up to support him and his family raised more than £13,000, with one donor describing him as a ‘remarkable’ man, another calling him ‘one of the kindest people I have ever met’, and a third how he was ‘forever in his debt’ due to the generous support Murray had given him and thousands like him over the years. Andrew Green, chief executive of the Craft Guild of Chefs, which was proud to count Murray among its members, said: “Murray was so well-known and well-loved in the industry for his great work.

“I don’t know where they will hold the funeral service because I don’t know where will be big enough, with the number of people he’s helped.

“He was so selfless. He devoted his life to helping the next generation break through.

“Murray was a very slight fellow but he was such a big character that he filled any room.

“He had this aura about him, and this charisma, that meant he could talk to someone he’d never met before and by the end of the conversation they would feel like they’d known him for years and would be inspired by what he wanted to achieve.”

‘His passion was unparalleled’

Len Unwin, curriculum team leader of catering and hospitality at The Sheffield College, had known Murray for around 20 years and counted him as a good friend and colleague.

He said: “Murray’s drive for educating people and his passion for the hospitality industry was just unparalleled. I can’t tell you how much he did for students.

“He worked tirelessly up and down the country, and, I think because you saw within him what he wanted to achieve, you just couldn’t say no to him.

“He was a massive friend. When I went through some tough times some years ago, he was just there for me.

“He will be sadly, sadly missed.”