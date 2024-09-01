The Psalter, on Psalter Lane, Sharrow, had been closed since the end of 2023.

But it was reopened on August 15 by the acclaimed chef Tom Lawson, formerly of the Michelin-recommended Rafters restaurant in Nether Green.

The Psalter has 21 bedrooms as well as a bar and a 50-seat restaurant which are open to members of the public.

The restaurant serves modern British sharing plates, made using locally sourced seasonal ingredients, with prices ranging from £3/4 for smaller dishes up to around £30 for more substantial plates.

Tom said the most popular item on the menu so far was the Psalter fried chicken with barbecue sauce, priced £9, which guests and visitors can order in the restaurant or at the bar to enjoy with a beer or glass of wine.

He also revealed plans to start serving Sunday lunches soon at the restaurant, where Kyle Leek-Spooner, who worked with Tom at the Rafters at Riverside House Hotel, is head chef.

Tom told The Star: “We’ve been super busy so far, which is good. We’re seeing lots of repeat custom already, and it’s nice to have that local support.

“People are happy to have it back in the community after it was closed for so long.”

Tom added that 19 out of the 21 rooms had now been refurbished, with the rest set to be ready to occupy by the end of September - well ahead of schedule.

Bar Inside The Psalter hotel, restaurant and bar

Menu Inside The Psalter hotel, restaurant and bar

£175,000 makeover Inside The Psalter hotel, restaurant and bar