Sheffield burger takeaway Munchies announces opening of third restaurant in city

Munchies Sheffield has unveiled plans to open a branch in Halifax Road, Wadsley Bridge.

The firm already has branches in Darnall and London Road.

Sharing the announcement on Facebook, a spokesman said: “Ladies and gents - We present to you Munchies 3.0 - Located on Halifax Road, Sheffield.

“We couldn’t have done this without you guys! Thank you so much for the love and support!

"This one is going to be special.”

Full details of the opening are yet to be revealed but customers will be able to keep in touch via its YouTube channel and weekly blogs.

The chain is renowned for its burgers and chicken wings and a spokesman added: “Since the beginning, we’ve served chicken that is whole breast meat, with no added fillers or hormones.”