Yorkshire pudding obsessed pub landlady has huge portrait made from Sheffield staple

The stunning 1 x 1.5 metre artwork details Jamie Wilson' s face, neck and flowing locks and is made of dozens of Yorkshire Puddings and greets boozers in her pub.

It greets customers at Greene King's Heathfield Farm pub and carvery in Bradford, where she is general manager.

Pub landlady Jamie Wilson and artist Nathan Wyburn with the Yorkshire pudding portrait he created for her (pic: Phil Tragen / Brazen PR / SWNS)

Jamie, who commissioned the artwork herself, said: "I love them so much I just had to have a symbol of my Yorkshire pudding passion hanging proudly in Heathfield Farm."

The pudding portrait was created by artist Nathan Wyburn, who makes artworks from household items and foods.

He has previously been commissioned by Madonna and Prince Charles, and his other works include Joanna Lumley in lipstick and Christina Aguilera in marmalade.