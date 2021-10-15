Yorkshire pudding obsessed pub landlady has huge portrait made from Sheffield staple
A pub landlady loves Yorkshire puddings so much she has had a huge portrait of herself made out of the baked, batter treats.
The stunning 1 x 1.5 metre artwork details Jamie Wilson' s face, neck and flowing locks and is made of dozens of Yorkshire Puddings and greets boozers in her pub.
It greets customers at Greene King's Heathfield Farm pub and carvery in Bradford, where she is general manager.
Read More
Jamie, who commissioned the artwork herself, said: "I love them so much I just had to have a symbol of my Yorkshire pudding passion hanging proudly in Heathfield Farm."
The pudding portrait was created by artist Nathan Wyburn, who makes artworks from household items and foods.
He has previously been commissioned by Madonna and Prince Charles, and his other works include Joanna Lumley in lipstick and Christina Aguilera in marmalade.
Jamie commissioned her portrait to promote the pub's new Tabasco Sauce flavoured Yorkies which will be available with its carvery from October 18 to 31.