Muhammad revealed as most popular baby name for a boy in Sheffield
Muhammad has been revealed as the most popular baby name for a boy in Sheffield.
A total of 41 new born boys were given the name in the Steel City in 2021, according to figures.
The data also showed the most popular girls’ name was Amelia, with 30 baby girls given the moniker in the same 12 month period.
Countywide, Olivia was the most popular girls’ name with 298 babies given the moniker.
The data was revealed by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
The official top 100 show Noah and Olivia have taken the top spot for most popular names for boys and girls nationwide.
Top 10 girls names in Yorkshire and the Humber:-
Olivia – 298
Amelia – 272
Ava – 256
Isla – 230
Ivy – 222
Lily – 210
Willow – 207
Freya – 206
Poppy – 206
Florence – 194
Top 10 boys names in Yorkshire and the Humber:-
Muhammad – 669
Noah – 449
Oliver – 415
George – 402
Arthur – 340
Freddie – 327
Harry – 327
Mohammed – 316
Leo – 304
Oscar – 303