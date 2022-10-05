A total of 41 new born boys were given the name in the Steel City in 2021, according to figures.

The data also showed the most popular girls’ name was Amelia, with 30 baby girls given the moniker in the same 12 month period.

Muhammad has been revealed as the most popular baby name for a boy in Sheffield.

Muhammad was also the most popular baby boy name across Yorkshire and the Humber with 669.

Countywide, Olivia was the most popular girls’ name with 298 babies given the moniker.

The data was revealed by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The official top 100 show Noah and Olivia have taken the top spot for most popular names for boys and girls nationwide.

Top 10 girls names in Yorkshire and the Humber:-

Olivia – 298

Amelia – 272

Ava – 256

Isla – 230

Ivy – 222

Lily – 210

Willow – 207

Freya – 206

Poppy – 206

Florence – 194

Top 10 boys names in Yorkshire and the Humber:-

Muhammad – 669

Noah – 449

Oliver – 415

George – 402

Arthur – 340

Freddie – 327

Harry – 327

Mohammed – 316

Leo – 304