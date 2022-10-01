Manhatta already operates two successful bars in Leeds and Birmingham and is now expanding to open up new sites in the Steel City, Newcastle and Nottingham in 2023.

The company which operates the bar, called Arc Inspirations, will also open two new BOX premium sports bars in Nottingham and Birmingham.

Inside the Manhatta bar in Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total the investment will create 500 new jobs.

Martin Wolstencroft, company co-founder and chief executive officer, said: “This was an exceptional and transformational year for our company.

“We started it with significant restrictions still in place during the first quarter, and we ended it by posting record sales and profits, concluding a new growth partnership with BGF, and being awarded two industry ‘Oscars’ – for best company and best operations team.

“This is a testament to our team and culture. We are now able to contemplate a year without any trading restrictions for the first time since 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exterior of Manhatta bar in Leeds.

“While clearly challenges remain, the business is extremely well-positioned with a clear growth plan, an exceptional pipeline of new sites, strong customer brands and two new strategic partnerships, which when combined will enable the business to capitalise on market opportunities over the next five years.”

The firm revealed details of their expansion in a statement highlighting their accounts for the most recent financial year this week.

Arc bosses said it has been a ‘transformational year’ in which they have posted ‘record figures’, which will pave the way for a ‘doubling of the business over the next three-to-five years.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

No specific details have been revealed yet as to where the new bar will be located in Sheffield or when it will be opening.

But judging by the company’s website, city folk can expect a sleek, modern Manhattan-themed cocktail bar specialising in unique drinks such as Pornstar Martinis, Rum and Plum and Espresso Martinis.

There is an American-inspired food menu including burgers, hot dogs and smaller bites.