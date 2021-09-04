MP ‘surprised’ that Sheffield national parks pioneer Ethel Haythornthwaite is not famous in her own city

Ms Blake has pledged her support to The Star’s campaign for a blue plaque to honour Mrs Haythornthwaite, who campaigned for public access to the countryside around the city and was a driving force in the creation of the Peak District National Park.

The Star joined forces with the CPRE Peak District and South Yorkshire to campaign for a plaque in her honour near where she lived and worked at Endcliffe Vale Road, Ranmoor, and to appeal for donations to the cost.

Ms Blake described Mrs Haythornthwaite, who died in 1986, as a ‘real pioneer’ and someone that had not been celebrated enough by her home city.

MP Olivia Blake, pictured in front of Ethel Haythornthwaite's former office and home

She said: “She was amazing and has a huge legacy for our city. She was a pioneer in terms of accessing nature, making sure that she was protecting our local environment, for the future generations to enjoy.

"She was part of the first national park and she did lots of work to make sure that land was bought up for public use, so she really was a pioneer.

“She was involved with the first CPRE, Campaign for the Protection of Rural England, to make sure everyone could get enjoyment out of our environment.”

Ms Blake was surprised that Mrs Haythornthwaite’s name was not better known in the city.

Ethel Haythornthwaite

"I think that is one of the reasons we want to draw more attention to her, because she had got such a lovely energy that speaks to so many Sheffield people”, she said.

“I think that the more people who hear about her and the great work that she did the better, and I think people are impressed with what she managed to achieve in her life.”

Born Ethel Mary Bassett Ward in 1894, Mrs Haythornthwaite’s first husband was killed in the First World War, leading to her to take walks in the countryside for her health.

She set up a charity in 1924, now known as CPRE Peak District and South Yorkshire, and dedicated the rest of her life to protecting the local countryside.

The CPRE has created a crowdfunding appeal, https://www.gofundme.com/f/ethel-haythornthwaite-heritage-plaque-appeal, to finance the plaque. Click on the link to donate.