This is why a former Sheffield mayor wants to name a street after Ethel Haythornthwaite

Former Lord Mayor Coun Murphy belives not enough has been done to acknowlege the work of Mrs Ethel Haythornthwaite in making Sheffield the green city it is today, and thinks there should be commemmorations to her in the town centre and would like to see a road named after her.

Mrs Haythornthwaite played a major role in setting up the Peak District National Park.

Ethel Haythornthwaite giving a speech

Coun Murphy said: “For me as a city councillor, and a woman who was born and brought up in the city of Sheffield, it’s really important that we celebrate women like Ethel.

"Ethel was from Sheffield. She did so much for the city, but no one would know about what work she undertook in order to make our city surrounded by such a beautiful, beautiful national park. Ethel did that work. Ethel and a small group of people continued to help the people of the city.

"People will know what a steelmaking city it was, how hard people worked, and the benefits those people who worked in those factories and those steelworks and made the cutlery had from being able to get out into the countryside. It wasn’t just good for their health, it was also for their wellbeing, their mental wellbeing.

"People were able to, on a Sunday, have a walk out and be surrounded by the most beautiful countryside. That was down to Ethel. Why we are not celebrating her, I really don’t know. She was the first environmentalist. Why aren’t we celebrating Ethel for that alone?

Coun Anne Murphy

“Not only do I want to see a plaque, in the university grounds, I really think there should be something in the city centre actually commemorating the work Ethel did over the years but also something like a road named after her.”

We launched a campaign this month for a blue plaque to mark Ethel’s work. Fundraising for the proposed project has started. To donate to the appeal, log onto https://gofund.me/9554fe8c

