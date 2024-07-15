Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The search for missing Claire continued at pace in South Yorkshire over the weekend.

Claire, aged 44, was reported missing last month after she hadn’t been seen since June 11 in Barnsley.

Following an appeal by South Yorkshire Police, the Wombwell woman was later sighted in Silkstone, Barnsley, at the junction of Silkstone Lane and Bull Haw Lane three weeks ago, on Monday, June 24. There have been no confirmed sightings of her since.

Over the weekend, officers were joined by more than a dozen mountain rescue volunteers as the search area was expanded in Barnsley.

Police are searching for missing woman Claire, from Barnsley. | South Yorkshire Police

The force states it has received several calls and messages from members of the public who have reported suspected sightings of Claire which is being followed up.

In a press conference on Friday, July 12, Chief Inspector John Mallows issued a renewed appeal for information.

Claire, 44, seen here in police bodycam images on July 13, 2024. | South Yorkshire Police

He said: “Since Claire was reported missing to us, we have had officers working tirelessly to try and establish the circumstances around her going missing, and to understand where she travelled to after leaving Silkstone Lane. At this stage, we do not know what happened to Claire next.

“We know Claire enjoys spending time outdoors and with nature, specifically visiting church grounds and historic memorials. Therefore today, we have been carrying out searches in woodland around Silkstone and near to where she went missing.”

Anyone who has information of Claire’s whereabouts can contact the police by calling 101 or through their website. Please quote incident number 440 of June 24 2024 when you get in touch.