News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Cyclist reportedly injured in collision on busy Sheffield road

A cyclist has reportedly been injured in a collision on a busy Sheffield road.

By Lee Peace
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Oct 2022, 9:27am

According to a string of posts on Facebook the rider was in collision with a vehicle in Handsworth Road, Handsworth, on Friday evening.

Read More

Read More
Family statement released after body found in search for missing woman with link...

The injured person was said to have been taken to hospital but was later in a stable condition.

Handsworth Road.

Most Popular

South Yorkshire Police have not released any information about the alleged incident yet.

We have contacted the force for a response and are waiting for a reply.

SheffieldFacebookSouth Yorkshire Police