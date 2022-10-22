Cyclist reportedly injured in collision on busy Sheffield road
A cyclist has reportedly been injured in a collision on a busy Sheffield road.
According to a string of posts on Facebook the rider was in collision with a vehicle in Handsworth Road, Handsworth, on Friday evening.
The injured person was said to have been taken to hospital but was later in a stable condition.
South Yorkshire Police have not released any information about the alleged incident yet.
We have contacted the force for a response and are waiting for a reply.