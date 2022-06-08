Yorkshire Water is planning to implement parking charges at four of its reservoirs across the region - Fewston, Swinsty and Thruscross in North Yorkshire and Langsett in South Yorkshire.

Planning permission will be sought for parking meters this month and, if approved, will be installed for a trial period later this year.

Motorists parking at Langsett Reservoir in Sheffield look set to be hit with parking charges

Income raised through parking tariffs will be reinvested across Yorkshire Water’s sites to deliver nature conservation, countryside management and improvement of facilities at reservoir sites.

The charges will also contribute towards the first ever in-house Yorkshire Water ranger team, which will include nine area rangers to ensure visitors have a positive experience on site, complete maintenance and tackle anti-social behaviour which poses a threat to people, wildlife and the environment.

Alastair Harvey, lead countryside advisor at Yorkshire Water said: “We know how important our sites are to local communities and visitors alike. We have thought long and hard about the way people use our sites before implementing this trial, as well as considering approaches at similar sites around the country. We believe a small parking fee and increased security will help to dissuade anti-social behaviour, such as fly-tipping, at our sites but also have a long-term positive impact in terms of the projects we can deliver in the future.

“Our brand-new, in-house ranger team will be supported as a direct result of introducing these charges and we have a wide range of exciting conservation, community and facilities enhancements lined up for the future.

“We are collaborating with local authorities and local stakeholders to ensure the introduction of these tariffs causes minimal disruption and we will be working hard to ensure all our visitors are aware of the charges before they arrive at our sites.”

Proposed tariffs include one hour of parking for £1, two hours for £2, six hours for £3 and all day for £5.

An annual pass will cost £30.

Bransby Wilson Parking Solutions have been selected to operate the parking meters.

ANPR cameras will be installed at the sites and visitors will be able to pay via card payment on site, the Ring Go app and by telephone.