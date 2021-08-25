Stark image reveals what Sheffield reservoir could look like in 50 years if water shortages hit

This is what Langsett reservoir in Penistone could look like in 50 years, according to Yorkshire Water.

Experts predict that unless action is taken, the UK could face water shortages in the next 25 years – key action includes tackling leakage and reducing the amount customers use

Yorkshire Water predicts it will have 100 million litres less in its daily supply by 2045 – but one in 10 Yorkshire people don’t believe water shortages will be an issue for another 100 years.

An artist's impression of what Langsett Reservoir could look like in 50 years

A recent survey by the company found that although almost 50% of people in the region are concerned about water shortages, one in ten don’t believe they will impact the region for another 100 years.

To address future challenges, Yorkshire Water has a Water Resources Management Plan. It looks at how it will handle the impacts of increased population and hotter, drier weather due to climate change.

The top ways customers can save water are:

Turning thw tap off while brushing your teeth Only using the washing machine when you have a full load Choosing a shower instead of a bath Using a watering can instead of a hose Reducing car washing