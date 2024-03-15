Morrisons car park travellers: Update on caravans at Meadowhead store in Sheffield
Officials have provided an update on caravans, which arrived at a Morrisons supermarket car park in Sheffield on Wednesday.
It is understood the travellers who had parked up at the Morrisons site, next to Meadowhead, have now left.
South Yorkshire Police stated: “The caravans left the site last night (14 March) and no offences have been reported.”
Police were called on Wednesday after travellers arrived in the supermarket's car park, near Woodseats, after reports caravans arrived and camped near the recycling station there.
Morrisons have declined to comment.