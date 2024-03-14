Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called after travellers arrived in a popular Sheffield supermarket's car park.

Officers were sent to the Morrisons at Meadowhead, near Woodseats, after reports that caravans arrived and camped up near the recycling station there yesterday, and have stated that no offences have been committed.

South Yorkshire Police said this morning that the site had initially been cleared - but residents have stated that caravans remain on the site, and police confirmed there was a further presence.

Police said in a statement: "We were made aware of the presence of a number of caravans on Morrisons car park in the Meadowhead area of the Sheffield.

"The site has since been cleared with no offences reported."

They later added: "We are aware of a further presence of caravans on the same site.

"We are working with the landowner in relation to this incident and our officers have been in attendance to provide support."