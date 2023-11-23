Sheffield Wednesday aren't the only team with problems when it comes to the Championship table - and they are met with a huge opportunity to kickstart their season on Saturday afternoon.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls have only one win this season and sit bottom of the Championship but will make the trip to a Birmingham City side winless since Wayne Rooney's shock arrival as manager last month - with the Blues having picked up just one point in his five matches in charge.

Like Wednesday boss Danny Röhl, Rooney will have hoped the international break would offer opportunity for his side to take stock and emerge stronger as both new bosses look to impart their vision on their players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unlike Röhl, Rooney is contending with injuries to big players and could see as many as five sidelined heading into the St Andrews battle.

Experienced defender Kevin Long is reported to be a doubt having injured his thigh ahead of the break, with attacker Keshi Anderson and former Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts both out with long-term issues. Midfield man Alfie Chang is ruled out having had knee surgery. Birmingham could welcome back influential left-back Lee Buchanan from an ankle niggle.