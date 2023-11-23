Injury-hit Birmingham City have as many problems as Sheffield Wednesday - talent could make return
Sheffield Wednesday aren't the only team with problems when it comes to the Championship table - and they are met with a huge opportunity to kickstart their season on Saturday afternoon.
The Owls have only one win this season and sit bottom of the Championship but will make the trip to a Birmingham City side winless since Wayne Rooney's shock arrival as manager last month - with the Blues having picked up just one point in his five matches in charge.
Like Wednesday boss Danny Röhl, Rooney will have hoped the international break would offer opportunity for his side to take stock and emerge stronger as both new bosses look to impart their vision on their players.
Unlike Röhl, Rooney is contending with injuries to big players and could see as many as five sidelined heading into the St Andrews battle.
Experienced defender Kevin Long is reported to be a doubt having injured his thigh ahead of the break, with attacker Keshi Anderson and former Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts both out with long-term issues. Midfield man Alfie Chang is ruled out having had knee surgery. Birmingham could welcome back influential left-back Lee Buchanan from an ankle niggle.
Subject to confirmation by Röhl in his pre-match press conference, Wednesday do not have a list of problems quite as long. Momo Diaby and Juan Delgado are serving as long-term absentees with a foot and hip injury respectively, while any concern over Josh Windass' condition after playing just 45 minutes of action last time out against Millwall has been eased by images of him in training this week.