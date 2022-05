An appeal was launched on May 20 after Mark, 51, disappeared from Queen Mary Road at around 7.50am.

It was cause for serious concern by South Yorkshire Police as the appeal ran on for five days.

Now, the force says the 51-year-old has been found safe and well as of today (May 25).

