James, 20, was last seen on September 4 at his home address in the Manor and Arbourthorne area of the city, and is thought to have left the property between 7am and 11.30am that day.

Police officers are said to be growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

James is white and described as 5ft 11in tall, of a skinny build, with short, light brown hair. He is believed to be in a motorcycle jacket and jeans, with black trainers.

Officers have now shared that James is known to frequent the Peak District and the Lake District, and it is believed he may have travelled there on his motorbike – which is a black Yamaha NT03, with the registration number LC59 NYT.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 824 of September 4.