Search mounted to find missing Sheffield man as officers become increasingly concerned for his welfare

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

20-year-old James was last seen at his home address in the Manor and Arbourthorne area of the city yesterday (Sunday, September 4), and is believed to have left the property between 7am and 11.30am.

Launching the appeal today (Monday, September 5), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “James is white and described as 5ft 11in tall, of skinny build, with short light brown hair. He is believed to be in a motorcycle jacket and jeans, with black trainers.

“His motorbike - a black Yamaha NT03, registration number LC59 NYT – is also gone.”

Have you seen James? He was last seen yesterday (Sunday, September 4) and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Photos of the jacket and the bike have been included in the appeal.

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for James's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him,” the spokesperson continued.

“Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?”