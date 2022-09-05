News you can trust since 1887
Search mounted to find missing Sheffield man as officers become increasingly concerned for his welfare

Members of the public are being asked to help police located a missing Sheffield man, as officers become ‘increasingly concerned for his welfare’.

By Sarah Marshall
Monday, 5th September 2022, 1:06 pm

20-year-old James was last seen at his home address in the Manor and Arbourthorne area of the city yesterday (Sunday, September 4), and is believed to have left the property between 7am and 11.30am.

Launching the appeal today (Monday, September 5), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “James is white and described as 5ft 11in tall, of skinny build, with short light brown hair. He is believed to be in a motorcycle jacket and jeans, with black trainers.

“His motorbike - a black Yamaha NT03, registration number LC59 NYT – is also gone.”

Have you seen James? He was last seen yesterday (Sunday, September 4) and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare

Photos of the jacket and the bike have been included in the appeal.

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for James's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him,” the spokesperson continued.

“Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?”

Anyone with information shoud call police on 101, quoting incident number 824 of September 4.

