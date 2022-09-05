Search mounted to find missing Sheffield man as officers become increasingly concerned for his welfare
Members of the public are being asked to help police located a missing Sheffield man, as officers become ‘increasingly concerned for his welfare’.
20-year-old James was last seen at his home address in the Manor and Arbourthorne area of the city yesterday (Sunday, September 4), and is believed to have left the property between 7am and 11.30am.
Launching the appeal today (Monday, September 5), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “James is white and described as 5ft 11in tall, of skinny build, with short light brown hair. He is believed to be in a motorcycle jacket and jeans, with black trainers.
“His motorbike - a black Yamaha NT03, registration number LC59 NYT – is also gone.”
Most Popular
-
1
Gleadless Road: Pedestrian suffers serious injuries during crash in Sheffield neighbourhood
-
2
East Bank Road Sheffield: Tributes paid as motorcyclist killed in crash is named locally as Ash
-
3
Deep Lane Sheffield: Photos show house in Shiregreen gutted by fire believed to have been started deliberately
-
4
Sheffield man branded 'danger to women' and who hit ex so hard it perforated ear drum walks free from court
-
5
Boxer Mike Tyson calls Doncaster 'real bad stuff' while discussing 'wild parts' of UK in podcast
Photos of the jacket and the bike have been included in the appeal.
Read More
“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for James's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him,” the spokesperson continued.
“Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?”
Anyone with information shoud call police on 101, quoting incident number 824 of September 4.