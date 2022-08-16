Missing person Sheffield: Appeal to find Jack, 26, who went missing from Kelham Island on Friday
An appeal has been launched to find a 26-year-old who went missing in Sheffield on Friday.
Jack was last seen in the Kelham Island area of Sheffield on Friday, August 12.
He is described as white, around 5ft 5ins tall, with brown hair and a beard. He has two full sleeves of tattoos on his left and right arm, and a scar on his left cheek.
Have you seen Jack?
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 663 of August 15 2022.