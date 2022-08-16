News you can trust since 1887
Missing person Sheffield: Appeal to find Jack, 26, who went missing from Kelham Island on Friday

An appeal has been launched to find a 26-year-old who went missing in Sheffield on Friday.

By Alastair Ulke
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 12:57 pm

Jack was last seen in the Kelham Island area of Sheffield on Friday, August 12.

He is described as white, around 5ft 5ins tall, with brown hair and a beard. He has two full sleeves of tattoos on his left and right arm, and a scar on his left cheek.

Have you seen Jack?

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 663 of August 15 2022.

