Lorry driver dies at scene of M18 HGV fire following single-vehicle crash near Doncaster

A stretch of the M18 southbound between J2 and J3 was shut for hours on Monday (August 15) when an HGV reportedly caught fire.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at 5.10pm over reports that a lorry had ‘exploded’, leading to a huge overnight response.

The scene on the M18, following the lorry blaze. Picture courtesy of Dan Hadfield

Now, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed the driver of the lorry, a man believed to be in his 60s, died at the scene.

His family have been informed and are being supported by roads policing officers at this time.

The major Doncaster road remains shut this morning while investigators examine the scene.

A diversion is in place for drivers travelling southbound to leave the carriageway at J2 and come back on to the M18 at the other side of the junction.