South Yorkshire Police has issued a new appeal for information to find Abdul who went missing from Rotherham more than a week ago.

Detectives investigating the disappearance of 25-year-old Abdul have renewed their appeal for information along with a CCTV image of the last known sighting of him. Abdul is described as Asian, 5ft5ins tall, and was last seen wearing a black coat and black and white trainers. He has now been missing for nine days.

Abdul was last seen by his family in the Treherne Road area of Moorgate on the evening of February 12. The initial appeal on February 15 stated this was at 7.30pm however officers now believe this was before 6pm as Abdul was later sighted on CCTV at around 6.35pm at a shop on Badsley Moor Lane. It is thought he then entered Clifton Park near Eastwood Village School, and headed towards Fitzwilliam Road and onto Milton Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abdul, aged 25, was last seen on CCTV at around 6.35pm at a shop on Badsley Moor Lane on February 12. It is thought he entered Clifton Park while heading towards Milton Road.

Detective chief inspector Aneela Khalil-Khan, who is overseeing the case, said: “Abdul has now been missing over a week and as I’m sure you can imagine, his family and loved ones are incredibly concerned.

“Our investigation has managed to track Abdul to the Milton Road area and so far, we have been unable to trace any further sightings. We’re sharing details of the route he took on Sunday night in the hope that anyone living in these areas with CCTV or video doorbells could check their footage in case they’ve captured Abdul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also want to share again details of the clothing Abdul was wearing – he was last seen wearing a black puffer-type jacket with blue jeans and dark coloured trainers with white soles.”

DCI Khalil-Khan added that officers are also searching around the River Don to ensure an “as thorough investigation as possible”. Frequent visitors to and residents near Parkgate shopping centre are also urged to consider whether they have seen Abdul since he was reported missing.

A police spokesperson has also sadly had to warn that any offensive comments on their appeal will be “recorded and potentially investigated” after their previous posts to find Abdul had reportedly attracted “a number of racist comments".

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 142 of February 13, or via the force’s online portal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad