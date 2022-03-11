South Yorkshire Police last night launched an appeal for the 20-year-old from Doncaster, named only as Byron, with officers saying they were ‘greatly concerned’ for his welfare.

But shortly after the appeal was shared on the force’s social media channels, a many by the name of Byron Lee began posting comments saying that he wasn’t missing.

One said: “South Yorkshire Police you was close – should have checked behind wall – nearly had me, close but not close enough,” complete with two ‘crying with laughter’ emojis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'Missing' Byron Lee told police he wasn't missing and was at home in bed.

After another commenter suggested he would ‘either be with some women or in Wetherspoons’, he replied ‘try mi bed mate’, along with another laughing emoji.

The responses drew stunned responses from other readers with one posting: “Read comments – ‘missing’ person is commenting.”

Another wrote: “Found him in the comments," while another added: “You couldn’t make it up, it’s made my week.”

Another added: “Some guy u mate,” along with laughter emojis.

Replying, Lee added: “Never fear, I’m here” and told officers that he hoped food had improved since the last time he had been in contact with police, writing: “F*****’ hell boys, I was in there for some time – hope ya spag bols have improved since last time, although I was smashed so it tasted worse for wear.”

When another urged him to get in touch, he wrote: “Mate, I ain’t even missing. Not yet anyways, I’ll try and find mi sen later.”

"I’m waiting for them to bring the bourbons.”

When another urged him to visit, he commented: “I’ll be in cells tomorrow more than likely.”

The missing person appeal read: “Police in Doncaster are asking for your help to find missing 20-year-old Byron.

“Byron was last seen today (10 March 2022) at around 4:45pm in the Hyde Park area of Doncaster.

“He has not been seen or heard from since and officers are growing concerned for his welfare.

“He is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall with a stocky build and short brown hair.

“Have you seen him?