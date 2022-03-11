A man was stabbed outside the Queer Junction gay nightclub in Sheffield city centre yesterday

Violence flared outside Queer Junction on The Moor in the early hours of yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were called at 4.38am with reports that a man had been stabbed during an altercation outside the club.

A 35-year-old was found seriously injured and was taken to hospital, where his condition was stable yesterday.

Detectives are treating the knife attack as a “targeted incident”.

Last month, a neighbouring LGBTQ+ nightclub called for more support from the police, claiming there were “almost nightly homophobic attacks”.

Dempseys claims it has endured six years of rising crime and abuse of its door staff.

In an open letter to Chief Constable Lauren Poultney, owners Colin Humphreys and Kieron Lowry, wrote: “Quite simply you have let the LGBTQ+ community down and have allowed the criminal fraternity to prosper.

“It is now commonplace for staff and customers to suffer homophobic abuse and threats of violence. This happens on an almost nightly basis but our appeals for help go unheeded.”

Colin added: “I’m really angry. A lot of problems like this could be stopped if there was a police presence.”

In response, Chief Constable Lauren Poultney said: “I am concerned about a number of issues Mr Humphreys and Mr Lowry raise in their letter and I will ensure we make contact with them to discuss these in more detail, prior to them being investigated.”

She said plans were afoot to improve CCTV coverage in the area.

She added: “We do already have the venue factored in to our patrol plans with a view to preventing crime in the city centre in addition to ensuring the door staff feel more supported and there is an increased officer presence at the venue.

“We are committed to working with all our licensed premises in Sheffield, including Dempseys, to provide a safe and welcoming night time economy.”