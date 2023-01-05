A mountain rescue team has been enlisted in the search for a Sheffield man who has been missing since New Year’s Eve.

Scott, 20, was last seen leaving his home in Lowedges around midnight on December 31 into January 1 and has not been seen or heard from since. He is described as 5ft 4ins tall with dark hair.

An urgent appeal to help find him and bring him home is still ongoing. South Yorkshire Police has enlisted the help of Edale Mountain Rescue to help officers search for Scott.

Advertisement Hide Ad

CCTV discovered by officers shows his route from Lowedges had taken him to the entrance to Graves Park on the outskirts of Sheffield.

Have you seen Scott? South Yorkshire Police has asked anyone with information is to call 101 quoting incident number 535 of January 1, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the mountain rescue team said: “Three team members along with a Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England dog Flo, searched woodland within the park but unfortunately nothing was found.”