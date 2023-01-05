News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Missing man Scott Sheffield: Mountain rescue team called in to help search for son missing since New Year's Eve

A mountain rescue team has been enlisted in the search for a Sheffield man who has been missing since New Year’s Eve.

By Alastair Ulke
4 hours ago
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 8:31am

Scott, 20, was last seen leaving his home in Lowedges around midnight on December 31 into January 1 and has not been seen or heard from since. He is described as 5ft 4ins tall with dark hair.

An urgent appeal to help find him and bring him home is still ongoing. South Yorkshire Police has enlisted the help of Edale Mountain Rescue to help officers search for Scott.

Hide Ad

CCTV discovered by officers shows his route from Lowedges had taken him to the entrance to Graves Park on the outskirts of Sheffield.

Most Popular
Have you seen Scott? South Yorkshire Police has asked anyone with information is to call 101 quoting incident number 535 of January 1, 2023.
Hide Ad

A statement from the mountain rescue team said: “Three team members along with a Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England dog Flo, searched woodland within the park but unfortunately nothing was found.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 355 of January 1.