This is the latest shrine set up to mourn popular Sheffield dad Joe, as donations in his memory continue to grow following his tragic death.

The picture shows the spot his family has now chosen for floral tributes to the 33-year-old, who was found dead after having been reported missing last week.

Sadly, a body was found on Saturday, when the search was called off.

The flowers have been left near the subway, under the A57 at Hackenthorpe, Sheffield, which leads to the Shire Brook nature reserve, where moving messages and pictures have also been left by people in tribute to Joe.

The family has asked for flowers to be left near the subway under the A57 into the Shire Brook nature reservice | Family

Meanwhile, a fundraising website which has been set up to help his partner, Lauren, and the couple’s five month old daughter, has seen donations continue to to be made, and has now received nearly £8,000 from the public to help them cope.

The total this morning stood at £7,807.

Anyone who wants to donate can log onto the Just Giving page, here.

Some flowers had earlier been left at a site near Delves Avenue.

But Joe’s family have requested that people leave tributes near the subway in the picture instead.

Lauren and Joe were due to get married next year. The family has publicly thanked everyone who helped in the search for Joe.