Search launched for missing Joseph, as Sheffield police grow increasingly worried
South Yorkshire Police officers have issued pictures of the man who they have named only as Joseph, aged 33, in a bid to find him after he was reported missing from Hackenthorpe, Sheffield.
He was last seen at 7.05am on Thursday August 15.
Joseph is white, 5ft 9ins tall with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing the outfit shown in one of two pictures they have released of him
Police said in a statement: “He is believed to be wearing a red Adidas tracksuit top, dark coloured shorts, white trainers and socks, and dark blue baseball cap.
“Joseph is a keen walker and is known to frequent Shirebrook Nature Reserve, Poolsbrook country park, Rother Valley, the Carbrook estate, and the Trans Pennine Trail.
“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Joseph’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.”
If you can help, you can pass information to police through the South Yorkshire Police online portal or by calling 101.
Quote incident number 399 of August 15 2024 when you get in touch.
