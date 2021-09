Police had appealed for the public’s help to find Perla, who was last seen in Hastilar Road South, Sheffield, on Friday at 8.35pm.

Officers said this morning at around 9am that she had thankfully been found ‘safe and well’.

They added: “Thank you to everyone for your shares and support.”

