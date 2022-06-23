A 9-month-old female French Bulldog, Coco, was last seen playing in Ecclesfield Road, Chapeltown, before going missing at approximately 11.30am on Friday June 17.

Described as a ‘family dog’, the owners of Coco were desperate to get her back, with owner, Tilica Pyke, saying her 2-year-old son was ‘really missing her’.

Coco went missing around midday on Friday.

CCTV footage did show a young man ‘lurking around’ at the time, with Tilica suspecting that Coco was grabbed when she was playing on the driveway.

However, now almost four days after going missing, Coco has been found and back in the hands of her loving family.

On her Facebook page, Tilica sent a thank you message for all those that helped return Coco home:

"Thank you to everyone who’s shared, helped and found information in regards to my dog – I’m appreciative of everything you’ve all done for me and the way everyone has pulled together to help find my puppy.