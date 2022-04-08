The American bulldog/Dogue de Bordeaux cross was let off the lead while on a walk near Crabtree Ponds, off Barnsley Road, Pitsmoor, at around 10.30am on Monday (April 4), but he never came back.

Owner Nathan Downton, from the Manor area, is now appealing for the public’s help to bring Rocky home or make him ‘too hot to handle’ in the event he’s been taken.

Have you seen Rocky?

Rocky is three years old, has ‘biscuit-ginger’ coloured fur with a white patch on his chest and was wearing a black collar when he went missing.

Nathan said: “I just want my boy home. I’ve had him since he was a pup, just 14 weeks old.”

Nathan is asking anyone who might have information about Rocky to contact him on 07843639320. He claims Rocky may have been seen in the Firth Park area in the past on April 7.