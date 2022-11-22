Picasso has gone missing from the Woodseats area of Sheffield, where his owner Kate Morgan said it is believed the cat was last seen being picked up by a man and put into a car in the car park of the Asda and Iceland stores off Chesterfield Road on Sunday, November 20, at around 12.30pm. Kate described how Picasso’s distinctive different-coloured eyes make him easy to spot, and he is so gentle and loves being stroked so much that he has been locally nicknamed the ‘People’s Prince’.

“We call him that because he’s so flirtatious. He’s really loved by everyone in the community,” said Kate. “I haven’t slept since he went missing. He’s been my best friend for the last nine years and I really miss him. We’re just desperate to have him back, which is why we’re offering a £200 reward for his safe return.”

Kate told how she did not know whether the man had picked Picasso up and put him in the car because he was worried about the cat or intended to steal him but she has reported Picasso’s disappearance to police and has visited vets and rescue centres in the area to ask if he’s been handed in, without any luck.

Picasso the cat has been missing since Sunday, November 20, when a man was seen placing a cat matching his description into a car in the Asda car park in Woodseats, Sheffield. His owner Kate Morgan has offered a £200 reward for Picasso's safe return

She added that Picasso, who is microchipped, is often seen at the Asda store where he was last spotted. She has asked anyone with any information to call her on 0783 7910 999.