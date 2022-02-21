Mi Amigo crash: Memorial service held to mark 78th anniversary in honour of perished air crew
After a two-year hiatus due to Covid and forced alterations due to storms, a memorial service was held to commemorate the heroic US air crew who sacrificed their lives in the 'Mi Amigo' crash in Sheffield.
February 22 marked 78 years since a US B-17 called 'Mi Amigo' crashed to the ground in Sheffield during World War II.
The aircraft was returning from Denmark when its engines failed and it crashed into the woodland adjacent to Endcliffe Park to avoid a group of children playing below.
John Kriegshauser, the pilot, made the decision to sacrifice his nine crew members and crash the plane into the forested area next to the park.
The crash claimed the lives of the whole crew.
Kriegshauser was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his actions during his final flight, and a permanent memorial to him and his crew was dedicated in 1969 in Endcliffe Park.
Yesterday, Sheffield residents gathered in the presence of the Lord Mayor of Sheffield at St Augustine's Church on Brocco Bank for an annual memorial service to honour their sacrifice made.
Prior to the church service, there was to be a memorial service in Endcliffe Park, however it was cancelled due to severe weather conditions.
‘Something Sheffield should always remember’
Lord Mayor Gail Smith said: “I think it's something that Sheffield should always remember. It's a pity we can't be in the park and do this job properly but hopefully it will be better weather.
“I'm just very grateful to be here to remember and I'm glad to represent Sheffield.”
Reverend Claire Dawson, Vicar in charge of St Augustine's Church said: “We're just looking forward to welcoming people and remembering the crew members.”
Former Sheffield Lord Mayor, Tony Downing, who has been supportive of the annual event for many years, was also present.
He said: “We want to remember this every year because it's such a poignant event in our calendar.
“I was here as Lord Mayor two years ago when we had the fly past in Endcliffe Park...and the bravery of those airmen - they could have just crashed anywhere but they did the very best to try and avoid large crowds and unfortunately, it cost them their lives.”