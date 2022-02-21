February 22 marked 78 years since a US B-17 called 'Mi Amigo' crashed to the ground in Sheffield during World War II.

The aircraft was returning from Denmark when its engines failed and it crashed into the woodland adjacent to Endcliffe Park to avoid a group of children playing below.

John Kriegshauser, the pilot, made the decision to sacrifice his nine crew members and crash the plane into the forested area next to the park.

HM Lord Lieutenant Dame Hilary Chapman was also present.

The crash claimed the lives of the whole crew.

Kriegshauser was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his actions during his final flight, and a permanent memorial to him and his crew was dedicated in 1969 in Endcliffe Park.

Yesterday, Sheffield residents gathered in the presence of the Lord Mayor of Sheffield at St Augustine's Church on Brocco Bank for an annual memorial service to honour their sacrifice made.

Prior to the church service, there was to be a memorial service in Endcliffe Park, however it was cancelled due to severe weather conditions.

Reverend Claire Dawson the Vicar in charge of St Augustine's Church Brocco Bank led the service.

‘Something Sheffield should always remember’

Lord Mayor Gail Smith said: “I think it's something that Sheffield should always remember. It's a pity we can't be in the park and do this job properly but hopefully it will be better weather.

“I'm just very grateful to be here to remember and I'm glad to represent Sheffield.”

Service to commemorate the crew of the Mi Amigo that crashed in Endcliffe Park during the second world war.

Reverend Claire Dawson, Vicar in charge of St Augustine's Church said: “We're just looking forward to welcoming people and remembering the crew members.”

Former Sheffield Lord Mayor, Tony Downing, who has been supportive of the annual event for many years, was also present.

He said: “We want to remember this every year because it's such a poignant event in our calendar.