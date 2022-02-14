Next Tuesday, February 22 will mark 78 years since the US B-17 aircraft named ‘Mi Amigo’ crashed to earth in Sheffield during the Second World War.

The aircraft was returning from Denmark when, engines faltering, it crashed into the woodland next to Endcliffe Park, saving the lives of the children in the playground next to it.

Pilot John Kriegshauser made the impossible decision to sacrifice his nine crew and crash the plane into the wooded area next to the park. The entire crew perished in the crash.

Ian Lonnia at the Mi Amigo memorial in Sheffield's Endcliffe Park

Kriegshauser was posthumously awarded a Distinguished Flying Cross for his bravery on his final flight and a permanent memorial to him and his crew was erected in Endcliffe Park in

1969.

Each year, the people of Sheffield honour their sacrifice with a memorial service at St Augustines church on Brocco Bank, but this year there will be an additional event.

Ian Lonnia runs the Courage Above the Clouds Facebook page paying tribute to the Mi Amigo crash victims.

The Mi Amigo display on the wall of the Penny Black pub in Sheffield city centre

He has announced plans for a small gathering in The Penny Black pub on Pond Hill, in Sheffield city centre, to mark the anniversary. People are invited to raise a glass to the picture of the crew that Sheffield United historian John Garrett and his wife, Nancy, saved from a skip.

“After the Mi-Amigo service this year there will be for the first time a small gathering in the Penny Black to Raise a glass to the crew under the picture that was saved from destruction. This will hopefully become an annual event.”

“The picture is limited edition and was going to be thrown away but is now on permanent display at the Penny Black, with the permission of the pub’s landlord.”

Ian told how families of the Mi Amigo crew follow the Courage Above the Clouds Facebook page and members try to go live on the page at the ceremony every year so they can watch online.