William Iggo, known as Bill, died from mesothelioma, a cancer of the lining of the lungs most commonly associated with exposure to asbestos, often decades previously. He was 85.

Around early 2022, Bill began suffering from breathlessness. He became too unwell to undergo the necessary biopsies and a diagnosis of mesothelioma was confirmed after he died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time of his death, Bill had been married to wife Edna for 65 years. The couple had two children, Deborah, 62, and Richard, 50.

William Iggo, known as Bill, died from mesothelioma, a cancer of the lining of the lungs most commonly associated with exposure to asbestos, often decades previously. He was 85.

Bill enjoyed classical music, particularly the work of Puccini. He also enjoyed reading, especially science-fiction or fantasy books. In his younger years, he was a keen fisherman, taking trips to Ireland with Richard or going on days out to the Trent or other local fishing spots. He enjoyed working with his hands and performing woodworking tasks for his family.

He had worked at the former engineering and manufacturing company Ambrose Shardlow, which later became known as GKN Shardlow, in Sheffield, between 1964 and 1997. He started as a general labourer before becoming a forklift truck driver and finally an induction hardener which involved heating metal to strengthen it.

Edna said: “Bill had always been relatively fit and well so when he started complaining of being out of breath, we thought it was maybe a chest infection

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His condition deteriorated so quickly and it was awful to see him get worse knowing that there was nothing I could do. After he passed away, we were told he had mesothelioma and it came as a huge shock to all of us.

William Iggo, known as Bill, died from mesothelioma, a cancer of the lining of the lungs most commonly associated with exposure to asbestos, often decades previously. He was 85.

“He was the best husband and dad, and he loved nothing more than spending time with family. It’s still so difficult to come to terms with him no longer being here and every day is a constant struggle since we lost him.”

She has now asked lawyers to investigate his death, to find out if there was any link to his job.

Edna added: “To find out that Bill’s work may have been to blame for his illness was another huge blow. He had been with the company for over three decades and it’s terribly upsetting to think he was potentially being put at risk all that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s possible that asbestos may have been present in lagged pipes or in the brakes of the forklift trucks, but we currently don’t know, so I would really appreciate it if any of Bill’s ex-workmates could help with the investigation. I want to honour my husband’s memory and getting these answers is the least he deserves.”

Nick Woods, the asbestos-related disease expert at law firm Irwin Mitchell, representing Edna, said: “One year on, Bill’s death from mesothelioma continues to have a profound impact on his loved ones, particularly Edna who understandably remains devastated by her loss.”

“What happened to Bill is also a stark reminder of the legacy left behind by asbestos, with the effects of it often coming to light several decades after exposure has initially occurred,” he added.

“While nothing will bring her husband back, Edna is determined to obtain the answers she deserves in order to honour Bill’s memory, and we’ll support her in doing this.”

“Sadly, Bill was found to have mesothelioma after he died, so we currently have limited information on how he could have been exposed. We would therefore be grateful to hear from anyone who worked with Bill and may be able to shed some light on the conditions he faced,” he added.

“Any detail could prove vital to our investigation.”