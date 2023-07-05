Today is a big day for the NHS in Sheffield.

The organisation celebrates its 75th anniversary, after it was first opened up on July 5, 1948, at a time when the city was still picking itself up after the destruction of World War Two.

But the service looked very different back in 1948 – not just in terms of the hospitals that were serving the city at that time, but also the way they looked inside.

We have put together a gallery of pictures, below, showing how the city’s hospitals have changed over that period.

What was considered to be cutting edge over seven decades ago was very different to what you see now inside places like the Northern General and the Hallamshire Hospital. And the way the doctors and nurses dressed was very different to how they look today.

Back in 1948, Sheffield had many hospitals that are no longer around.

Grenoside Hospital, formerly Grenoside Institution, has long gone, as has King Edward VII Hospital in the Rivelin Valley, Lodge Moor Hospital, Middlewood Hospital, Nether Edge Hospital, the old Royal Hospital, and Royal Infirmary, and the old Jessop Hospital.

In their place are the more modern Northern General, parts of which date back to pre-NHS days, and was the separately run City General Hospital and the Fir Vale Infirmary until they were amalgamated in the 60s; the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, built in the 1960s. The Children's Hospital dates back to Victorian times in parts, but has been expanded over the years. And Weston Park Hospital was built in 1970, and is one of only three purpose-built specialist cancer hospitals in the UK.

Kirsten Major, chief executive of Sheffield Teaching Hospitals said: “Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, and its predecessors, have always played a significant part in advancing healthcare by being at the forefront of many clinical and non clinical breakthroughs through the years. In the last 12 months alone these have included: developing a cutting-edge artificial intelligence tool which is able to spot heart damage in seconds; becoming the first Trust in the world to provide treatment on the latest version of the Gamma Knife - a machine used to treat brain tumours and other brain conditions add pics attached here; and becoming the first centre in South Yorkshire to deliver CAR-T cancer therapy - a revolutionary new treatment that uses the patient's own genetically modified cells to find and kill cancer cells.

“The story of Sheffield Teaching Hospitals and the wider NHS is one of evolution and of responding to the changing needs of the people we serve. During the last few years, we have faced our toughest challenges to date with the unprecedented demand of the pandemic. As we move forward it is incredible to see how far we have come since 2020 thanks to the innovative work of the scientists who created the game changing vaccines and the strength, bravery and determination of you and our colleagues to meet the needs of our patients at such a difficult time.

“Looking to the future, the NHS is becoming more integrated and investing in new medicines, genetic research and artificial intelligence, but at the heart of all of these changes is always going to be you. The NHS would simply not be possible without the skill, dedication and compassion of everyone who makes up our Trust and our colleagues across the health service.

She said as well as its staff, the trust was now exceptionally fortunate to be supported by its volunteers, Governors and its own charities. She said the projects, developments and facilities which have been made possible by its charities fundraising had made a huge difference to patients, visitors and staff.

How doctors used to work With the NHS marking its 75th anniversary, we look back at how our doctors and nurses used to work in this eye opening picture gallery

X Ray, 1949 The picture shows a nurse taking an X Ray at Sheffield Royal Infirmary in 1949.

Operating, 1951 The picture shows work being carried out in the operating theatre at the Royal Infirmary, Sheffield, in 1951

Dental hospital, 1953 This shows work being carried at on a youngster at the Charles Clifford Dental Hospital, Sheffield, in 1953