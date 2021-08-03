Memorial garden opens in tribute to 'passionate' Sheffield charity worker killed in hit-and-run

Naomi’s Corner, which is situated at the top of the Upper Don Walk, close to Cutlery Works on Kelham Island, has been created to honour the memory of Naomi Colcomb.

Naomi, a keen food bank volunteer and charity worker who was 28-years-old, was killed in a collision on St Mary’s Gate on the outskirts of Sheffield city centre in October 2018. Nobody has yet been charged.

Following the tragedy, a group of students set up a temporary garden in the space that is now Naomi’s Corner.

Naomi Anna Colcomb was killed in a hit-and-run in Sheffield

The latest project sees the Kelham Island and Neepsend Community Alliance make it a permanent memorial and safe space for people to enjoy.

Craig Wolstenholme, secretary of KINCA, said: “[The garden] has been created to honour Naomi’s passion for connecting with others, nature and ones-self with benches, planters, artwork and a community book swap library in a safe and peaceful place.

“We have had the blessing of Naomi’s family and they have given us guidance on the kind of plants and colours she liked, and they will be coming to the launch event.

“We had a public consultation on what people would like and many people were in support of more green public space, so that is what we have done here.

“It has been a real community effort. David from Kelham Island Furniture has made the garden’s furniture, and we’ve had local artists contribute sculpture and paintings.

“And there is a team of volunteers who come down every week to make sure it is tidy and to look after the plants.

“It has been a real honour to work with Naomi’s family to make this.”

The launch event will take place at 1pm on Saturday, August 14.

Craig and former Lord Mayor Majid Majid will make speeches, and there will be food and music.