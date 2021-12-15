Meet the Sheffield teenager who gets up at 6am on Saturdays to run a gourmet Scotch egg shop

Oliver Jackson runs his business from a converted shipping container

But inspirational entrepreneur Oliver Jackson, aged just 15, puts most of us to shame by getting up by 6am every Saturday to run his hand-crafted food business.

The Bradfield School pupil is the manager of Jawbone Scotch Egg Co, based in a converted shipping container at his family’s Greenhead House Farm in Oughtibridge.

He spends his Friday nights prepping for a busy day, boiling up to 150 free-range eggs, and keeps customers informed as to that week’s gourmet flavours via social media.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver won £1,500 in a competition aimed at young entrepreneurs

Oliver, who took on the business in March 2020 just as lockdown hit, told the Telegraph: “I’ve always liked cooking – it’s always been a dream of mine to run a business.

“We’re open every Saturday from 10am until 2pm, I can’t open the other days as I’m in school but I get up early in the morning on Saturdays. As well as selling them at the farm, we also supply three different cafes so I make between 100 and 150 Scotch eggs.

"6am is about the latest I can get up to get it all done.”

Jawbone has expanded to include 11 different flavours of Scotch egg, all of which are made by hand on the day of sale, ranging from a popular Henderson’s Relish to tomato and chorizo varieties. It also offers Scotch bites, which Oliver describes as like ‘chicken nuggets with pork inside.’

Oliver makes 11 varieties of gourmet Scotch egg, including a popular Henderson's Relish one

He added: “I have quite a lot of regular customers who come down often. We run it from a coverted shipping container which we’ve turned into a commercial kitchen with a five star hygiene rating.”

Oliver has made safety improvements to the container himself, and works with one staff member, as well as his dad Chris Jackson, who provides the meat for the eggs from his butcher’s shop.

He has grand ambitions for the future too, hoping to expand and end up being an entrepreneur once he leaves education.

Oliver said: “I’d love to open more shops around Sheffield, maybe even Yorkshire.

Oliver Jackson runs his business from a converted shipping container

"I’m starting off in a shipping container but I would love a cafe in Hillsborough, maybe one near the Sheffield Wednesday ground so fans can buy Scotch eggs before the game.

"I’d like to add coffee and other things to the menu as well.

“My friends love that I do this and are very supportive.”

Asked what makes his product special, Oliver added: “You don’t eat a Scotch egg every day, it’s such a specialist thing, especially when they are this high quality.

“People don’t often see a Scotch egg as big and as nice as ours are.”

Oliver has been hailed as a ‘teenpreneur’ by The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and finnCap Group recently supported YourGamePlan in the national Side Hustle competition. The contest looked at the founders of tomorrow encouraging social mobility, giving young people access to real world learning and opportunities.

Oliver came third in The Side Hustle Initiative competition, winning £1,500 to put towards his business.

He gave some top tips for other young Sheffield people wanting to start their own business.

"Whatever business it is, make sure you are passionate about it”, he said.

"You don’t want to be doing early mornings if you don’t enjoy doing it! I do love making food.”

Jawbone will be open this Saturday December 18, as well as December 22,23 and 24 before the Christmas break.