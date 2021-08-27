Meet the Sheffield model and grandmother-of-two in the running to be crowned Classic Miss British Isles

Julia Goodinson, aged in her late 50s and from Norton, will participate in the National Final of the Classic Miss British Isles 2020/21 Model Competition taking place on Thursday, September 2 at Chester Racecourse.

Every year, competition judges look through a huge number of entries, and 50 finalists are offered the chance to take part in the national final, representing their geographical location.

Julia will be up against others from across The British Isles, including Ireland, Scotland, Wales, and all across England.

Speaking about the thought of winning, she said: “It would be wonderful if I won it; it’d be a massive achievement at my age. I’d love that. Obviously, there are lots of people from all over the British Isles, so it's going to be a tough competition, but it would be great to win.

“To actually be able to do these competitions in your late 50s is amazing because, at one time, these competitions were only for very young people. You would probably just have Miss British Isles, and that would be it around 30 years ago. As time has gone on, you've got people like Twiggy that are actually saying age doesn't matter. There are competitions now for older mature models or whoever thinks that they can do it.”

Previous winners of Miss British Isles organised events have gone on to be signed by top modelling agencies, taken part in major TV shows and even appeared in a Bollywood film.

Julia will be required to take part in a professional photoshoot prior to the final and then a catwalk show in front of the judges, with the winner announced on the day.

The self-taught model and actress from Sheffield has featured in 27 short films whilst also receiving credits from IMDB - the most authoritative source of entertainment information.