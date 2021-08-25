Sheffield lawyer turned DJ set to perform at The Leadmill after ‘incredible’ journey through lockdown

After lockdown forced her to cancel the big 50th birthday party she had planned, mum-of-two Kavita Varu decided she was going to have to get a bit creative in figuring out a way to celebrate with family and friends.

And so Kavita dusted off the DJ decks she had bought herself months earlier and set about creating the perfect party playlist.

She extended an open invitation to family and friends to join her virtually in her living room at 8 pm on her birthday, for her debut DJ spot and to her disbelief, 90 people joined the stream to watch her.

Pictured is DJ Kavita Varu.

The experience inspired Kavita, who is a lawyer by trade, to pursue DJing even further, and she now live streams on Youtube every Friday on her channel called DJ Kavita.

In July, she travelled to the party island of Ibiza to play at the famous Rocks Bar Ibiza in the Old town and also at the Beach Star Hotel, San Antonio, owned by Jenny Frost – formerly of Atomic Kitten.

Kavita said: “I never knew in my wildest dreams that my 50th birthday party, which started accidentally on Facebook, would lead to such great things.”

“It has been an incredible journey, an exponential learning curve. There are so many angles to this journey; technical, musical, understanding the people in the industry.”

She added: “I’m an inspiration to people who are going through a midlife crisis, mental health, or anybody who has got a dream and wants to achieve something.

“My advice to people is go for it. Apply 100 per cent commitment and do it with passion. Listen to your gut instincts.”

This coming Bank Holiday Sunday, Kavita has her biggest gig yet as she prepares to spin the decks at Sheffield’s legendary Leadmill venue for the Sheffield Clubbers Reunion event.

Clubbers will take a trip down memory lane as DJs play club music they enjoyed from the 90s and 00s over two rooms.

Kavita will DJ alongside Martin Cheggars Wright, who was a resident DJ at both Kingdom in Barkers Pool and Pulse at Valley Centertainment and is the organiser and founder of Sheffield Clubbers Reunion.

Speaking about playing at the Leadmill, Kavita said: “I'm absolutely thrilled. I am so ready for this and can’t wait to interact with the audience at a big venue.

“We've got a laser show, big video screens, dancers, fire acts; it’s going to be fantastic.”