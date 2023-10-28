3 . Millie, an eight year old medium crossbreed

Millie is a lovely girl who is full of energy. She may look a little grey, but she isn’t a couch potato. She knows plenty of basic commands, and she is housetrained. Millie bonds closely with people and will be a loyal companion. She will have a bark at someone at the door, but will give lots of kisses once introduced! Millie has been non reactive to dogs on her walks, and could possibly live with another calm dog, a confident cat, and children aged 12+. Please note: Millie has been diagnosed with Cushings disease, which is well controlled with medication – she has no symptoms of the disease and will need her medication for life along with blood tests every 3-6 months to check all is well. Her medication can be purchased online with a prescription from a vet – it works out at around £80 per month.