Helping Yorkshire Poundies has plenty of lovely dogs waiting for their forever homes. If you are considering adopting a pooch, then take a look below to see just some of the lovelies currently available.
The charity, based in the Rotherham area, works hard around the clock to save dogs from death row, and to pair them up with a new family where they can live out the rest of their days.
Many of these dogs have tragic backgrounds of neglect, abuse and loss. But with your time and patience, you can heal their broken hearts and show them what life is all about - there is a dog out there to suit everyone.
1. Doggies of all shapes and sizes
Helping Yorkshire Poundies is caring for more than a dozen dogs.
2. Honey, an 18 month old crossbreed
Honey is the most gorgeous, playful, loveable dog who loves everyone. She is around 30kg in weight. She is great around the house and can be left alone for a few hours with no issues. She gets super excited to see people and dogs on walks and she needs to learn that not everyone wants to say hi to her. She could live with a large neutered male dog, and children aged 10+.
3. Millie, an eight year old medium crossbreed
Millie is a lovely girl who is full of energy. She may look a little grey, but she isn’t a couch potato. She knows plenty of basic commands, and she is housetrained. Millie bonds closely with people and will be a loyal companion. She will have a bark at someone at the door, but will give lots of kisses once introduced! Millie has been non reactive to dogs on her walks, and could possibly live with another calm dog, a confident cat, and children aged 12+. Please note: Millie has been diagnosed with Cushings disease, which is well controlled with medication – she has no symptoms of the disease and will need her medication for life along with blood tests every 3-6 months to check all is well. Her medication can be purchased online with a prescription from a vet – it works out at around £80 per month.
4. Pudding, a five year old Bulldog
Pudding is super friendly with everyone she meets, and even kisses the vet. She is good with other dogs and can live with another calmer dog, although she’s not really one to want to play. Pudding is housetrained and happy to be left alone for a few hours with no problems at all – all she asks for is a comfy bed to snooze in! Pudding has recently undergone surgery for cherry eye, which has gone well and she is recovering nicely. She can happily manage a 20 min lead walk 2-3x a day, but any more than this would be a bit too much for Pudding as she has a bit of hip trouble.