Meadowhall Santa Parade: Festive fun including VIP sleigh rides planned at Sheffield shopping centre
Santa Claus has booked a trip to Sheffield ahead of his travels on Christmas Eve.
He plans to visit the Steel City on November 10 for the Santa Parade at Meadowhall to help mark the countdown to Christmas.
The special visitor will be arriving at the shopping centre on his sleigh and there will be a chance for some lucky shoppers to win a VIP sleigh ride along the malls.
Santa will be joined at the 5pm parade by the Grinch as well as some of the characters from the Cinderella pantomime at Sheffield City Hall this year.
Characters from the Christmas Chronicles experience at Meadowhall, which opens on November 11 and gives children the chance to meet Santa, have photos taken with him and get aboard the Santa Express for a special festive train ride.
To find out more about the Santa Parade, the Christmas Chronicles experience and how to win Santa sleigh rides, visit Meadowhall’s website.