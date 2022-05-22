Launched last week, the popular Sheffield shopping centre is now one of 34 Marks & Spencer locations nationwide to offer a dedicated Clinique counter, with experts on hand to assist customers with their beauty regime.

The in-store offering will include around 500 products for women and men including all of the brand’s bestsellers, such as the cult original Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ which is fast selling in the UK.

The shopping experience has been curated with the M&S customer in mind, with easy navigation highlighting solutions for skin concerns and makeup looks for every day or occasion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meadowhall is now one of 34 M&S locations nationwide to offer a dedicated Clinique counter, with experts on hand to assist customers with their beauty regime.

Craig Baldock, Regional Manager at M&S Meadowhall, said: “We’re delighted to welcome skincare and make-up experts Clinique to M&S Meadowhall.

“We know our customers will be excited to see the wide variety of bestselling beauty products available in store and will appreciate having Clinique experts on hand to assist, elevating our in-store experience.”

The partnership with Clinique, the brand which launched the first ever line of dermatologist developed skincare in 1968 and continues to be the UK’s leading moisturiser brand, is part of a strategic focus from M&S Beauty on skincare.

M&S Meadowhall is one of 34 stores to offer a bespoke Clinique counter with a further 40 stores also having products available.