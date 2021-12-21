Packed full of fun for both adults and children, the ‘Funstation’ has everything from down the clown, basketball hoops and air hockey, to newer games including Jet Ball Alley and Minecraft Dungeons.

Located in the Upper Oasis Dining Quarter, the arcade is a cashless experience where players load a contactless card with tokens and swipe it on the games they want to play.

Playing earns points that are redeemable for prizes at the end.

An arcade with VR games and carnival favourites has opened at Meadowhall shopping centre in Sheffield.

Players can also experience a new dimension of entertainment at the arcade’s Hologate VR Arena, featuring games and activities such as battles with robots and zombies, solving puzzles, and snowball fights.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re always looking to bring new experiences to the centre and are excited that Funstation has chosen Meadowhall to open its latest arcade and virtual reality arena.

“Whether you’re coming for a day or evening out with a group of friends or with the family, it’s definitely a must-visit when you’re next with us.”

James Miller, CEO at Funstation, said: “We’re so excited to open our latest location in Meadowhall. The centre really stood out to us as the perfect location for the next Funstation and we can’t wait for visitors to experience all the fantastic fun and games we have on offer. Funstation is a new approach to family entertainment and customers of all ages really enjoy our cashless system and the carnival atmosphere we create”.