Maya Jama set for ‘multi-series’ Love Island deal after fans were blown away by her in the first episode

Maya Jama is reportedly set to sign a multi-series deal for Love Island after she impressed TV producers and fans with her debut in the first episode of the new winter series.

The TV presenter, 28, from Bristol, stunned viewers of the first episode with many saying that her presence overshadowed the contestants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brunette beauty has taken over as host from previous presenter Laura Whitmore, who left the show after the summer series in 2022.

Fans were quick to put Maya’s name forward as new host of the show but it wasn’t until October 2022 that Maya confirmed the news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The contestants in the latest edition of Love Island

Industry expert Jonathan Shalit told The Sun : “Maya is quite simply fantastic — a true star and now a household name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She has nailed the role of Love Island host totally and shown herself to be a world A-list star. She is now a major TV force to be reckoned with.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes after Maya ‘broke the internet’ after appearing on the show wearing a black extreme cut out dress from Monat.

Searches for ‘Maya Jama dress’ skyrocketed by 800% on Google searches overnight. This was just one of three outfits she showcased in the first episode.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maya wore a red crochet co-ord set as she arrived at the villa via helicopter. She then wore a blue and green Robert Cavalli dress that is not available to buy yet and then a stunninng black dress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking to Instagram, Maya shared an image of herself in the black dress with the caption: “overwhelmed from last night, thank you so much for your kind words… who’s ready for tonight’s episode ??”

The TV and radio presenter was missing from the second episode that aired on Tuesday night to viewers disappointed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maya Jama (ITV Images)

One person wrote: “Where was Maya Jama tonight? I missed her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another joked: “Can we have a Love Island where there’s no contestants, just an hour of Maya Jama being Maya Jama please.”