Love Island 2023 is finally underway and viewers got the chance to know the first couples confirmed on the new winter series

Love Island 2023 has kicked off with all the contestants now settled in and coupled up. One islander in particular became a popular choice as the ladies expressed their initial attractions.

Just months after the Mallorca villa closed its doors, the ITV2 show is back and off to a fiery start. Tanya was the first girl contestant to join Maya Jama at the pool and had an easy decision to make when one potential suitor stepped forward.

However, it wasn’t plain sailing for every islander as Kai struggled to make up his mind before finding his ideal match. Farmer Will was the last contestant to be chosen after two girls were forced to pick again.

Just as most of the couples started to get fairly comfortable in their pairing, Maya Jama slow-mo sashayed into the villa to announce first bombshell and footballer - Tom. The 6ft5 contestant will be asked to choose a girl to couple up with in 24 hours, leaving one of the boys single.

But who are the first couples confirmed on Love Island 2023?

First couples confirmed in Love Island 2023

Shaq Muhammed & Tanya Manhenga

The first couple of the Love Island 2023 series is Shaw and Tanya. The pair have already confessed they have sexual chemistry and find it easy to talk to each other - could this go the distance?

Ron Hall & Lana Jenkins

Lana picked Ron in the original coupling because of his confidence and cockney charm. The pair have already hit it off after sharing their love for Harry Potter and cuddling.

Will Young & Olivia Hawkins

After sabotaging Anna-May’s coupling with Kai, Olivia found herself shocked when her new boy stepped forward for Tanyel. When Kai ditched her, she was forced to couple up with Will and it’s fair to say she’s already looking elsewhere.

Anna-May Robey & Haris Namani

Another second choice couple. After Olivia stole Kai away from Anna, the payroll administrator from Swansea chose 21-year-old Haris but Olivia may already have eyes on stealing Anna’s man yet again.

Kai Fagan & Tanyel Revan

