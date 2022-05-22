Maxwell Thorpe, who has been busking on the streets of Sheffield for the past 10 years, impressed the judges with his spectacular operatic performance of Lucio Dalla's Caruso.

Despite his obvious nerves on stage, the 32-year-old classically-trained opera singer performed the emotional song flawlessly, creating a jaw-dropping moment.

Simon Cowell said: “My god, that was extraordinary. I mean, seriously, you were so shy, and quiet and then that happened.

“Your passion and obviously your voice and just you made it incredible. It's like one of those movies - this wasn't supposed to happen. This was brilliant, amazing.”

Alesha Dixon agreed: “Wow, wow. I mean, the hairs on my arms stood up, literally as soon as you started. Just felt romantic and powerful and meaningful and all the feels that was good.”

‘You are better than standing on a pavement’

Amanda Holden added that she hoped the standing ovation he received could improve his confidence in the future.

She said: “I feel for you, you're just so talented with your extraordinary voice. I hope that going forward you feel more appreciated because you know these people are on their feet for you.

“I really hope that reaction has done something to your confidence because you are better than standing on a pavement.”

David Williams agreed: “Yes, you need to start believing in yourself because after that, you are heading for the big time.

“Sometimes, when someone sings like that you could almost feel yourself levitating on you and that happens so infrequently and it's a pleasure to give you your first yes.”

With four 'easy' yeses, Maxwell sailed through to the next round.

The Sheffield street performer has also gained instant fans online, with some saying that he deserved a 'Golden Buzzer'.

One said: “Now this is a golden buzzer performance, shame they've all been used. He was brilliant.”

Another added: “How this guy didn't receive any tips when he was on the streets, I don't know. That performance could be life-changing for him.”