Disabled comedians - one a former Britain's Got Talent star - take over popular Sheffield comedy club

Pete Selwood, aged in his early 30s and of Penistone, has teamed up with Jack Carroll, aged 23, of Bradford, for the comedy venture.

The Yorkshire comics will be taking over hosting duties at the comedy club at The Lescar on Sharrow Vale Road on Thursday evenings.

Jack and Pete have teamed up.

The duo have worked together when they toured their show ImPairment in which they discussed living with their disabilities.

Jack became a sensation in 2013 when, aged just 14, he finished runner-up on the hit ITV show Britain’s Got Talent.

He won praise from Simon Cowell and co for his routine poking fun at his own disability – cerebral palsy.

Pete was himself born with syndactyly, meaning the digits on one of his hands are fused together.

The Lescar.

Both are now looking forward to taking over the comedy reins at The Lescar, which is affiliated to the Last Laugh Comedy Club hosted by BBC radio presenter Toby Foster and held on weekends at the City Hall.

Jack said: “The Lescar has been the home of alternative comedy in Yorkshire since 1985 and we are beyond delighted to be carrying on that legacy alongside comedy powerhouse Toby Foster’s Last Laugh comedy clubs.”

Pete added: “It’s an absolute honour to be taking over such an iconic venue for both comedy and the city of Sheffield.

"The club itself has been running longer than I have been alive so we look forward to bringing in the laughs, giving new talent a platform and keeping it going for the future generations to come.”

Jack Carroll on stage.

The Lescar club was originally founded back in 1982 when stand-up comedian, actor and presenter Roger Monkhouse decided to run a comedy club in Hunter’s Bar.

The tiny room behind the Lescar has hosted performances by some of the biggest acts in the country including Peter Kay, Jimmy Carr, Dara O’Briain, Johnny Vegas and Al Murray.