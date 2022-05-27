Maxwell Thorpe was sent off into the semi-finals with four yeses and a standing ovation with his hair-raising rendition of Italian opera classic Caruso.

Now, the 34-year-old has been tipped as favourite to win at the book keepers, with odds of 10/3 as of May 27.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maxwell Thorpe, the 'shy' busker from Sheffield, is the bookies' favourite to win this year's Britain's Got Talent.

That beats the 4/1 odds given to both solo singer Tom Ball and dance group Born To Perform, who were sent through with the golden buzzer. Meanwhile, extreme acrobatics groups The Freaks are standing at 8/1.

With a huge cash prize of £250,000, as well as the chance to perform at the Royal Variety Performance 2022 at stake, it's still all to play for.

As the grand finale gets ever closer, the judges will decide who passes through to the next round, as they celebrate their 10th year together as a collective panel.

Before his appearance on the national talent show, Maxwell has been busking for nine years across Sheffield and surrounding towns.

He told BBC Sheffield this week how he began by busking at Bakewell’s Monday market and on weekends in summer 2012.

He said: "After that, I kind of branched out a little bit. I got a bit brave and went to Chesterfield Market, and after that I came back to Sheffield.

“I just didn’t think it would go down well in cities. I don’t know why.

"After that I thought I would go travelling with it. It’s been a journey.

"The performance was kind of a dream really. I couldn’t believe I was standing in front of Simon Cowell and the rest, it was surreal really.”

Despite his obvious nerves on stage, the 32-year-old classically-trained opera singer performed the emotional song flawlessly, creating a jaw-dropping moment.

Simon Cowell said: “My god, that was extraordinary. I mean, seriously, you were so shy and quiet, and then that happened.