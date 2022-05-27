Maxwell Thorpe is the bookies’ favourite to win this year after wowing judges and the audience with his belting performance of opera classic Caruso.

In the episode aired on ITV on May 21, the 32-year-old was sent off with four yeses and a standing ovation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maxwell Thorpe, 32, who has been busking on the streets of Sheffield for the past 10 years, wowed judges at Britain's Got Talent

Now, Maxwell says standing on stage before the BGT audience felt like “performing to the masses” like in the olden days of opera or Shakespeare.

He told BBC Radio Sheffield this morning: “The Britain’s Got Talent audience are like nothing other I’ve performed in front of ever. They’re right behind you from the word go. It’s like of like a carnival atmosphere.

“It made me think, ‘is this was it was like back in the day when you were performing for the masses, like in a Shakespearean film?’.

"I heard back in the day if you were an opera singer and you got a note wrong they booed at you.”

Britain's Got Talent. Pictured: Maxwell Thorpe. This photograph is (C) Syco/Thames and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms

Maxwell shared how he was busking for nine years before his friends and family encouraged him to step on stage for the national talent show.

He said: “I started busking in Bakewell in the summer of 2012 at the Monday market and on weekends.

"After that, I kind of branched out a little bit. I got a bit brave and went to Chesterfield Market, and after that I came back to Sheffield.

“I just didn’t think it would go down well in cities. I don’t know why.

"After that I thought I would go travelling with it. It’s been a journey.

"The performance was kind of a dream really. I couldn’t believe I was standing in front of Simon Cowell and the rest, it was surreal really.”

Despite his obvious nerves on stage, the 32-year-old classically-trained opera singer performed the emotional song flawlessly, creating a jaw-dropping moment.

Simon Cowell said: “My god, that was extraordinary. I mean, seriously, you were so shy and quiet, and then that happened.