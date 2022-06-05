Maxwell Thorpe: Good luck to the Sheffield operatic busker who is in tonight's Britain's Got Talent final

Maxwell, aged 34, is a busker from Steel City who has blown audiences and judges away with his operatic performances.

He saw his way through to the semi final last weekend and has been tipped as favourite to win at bookies BetVictor, with odds of 7/4.

He is due back on stage for the BGT final starting at 7.30pm on ITV.

Maxwell Thorpe is in tonight's final

On his Instagram account this afternoon, Maxwell said: “Hope everyone enjoys the final. Thank you so much for all your support, I hope I do you all proud ❤ #bgt #final #performance.”

This year Britain's Got Talent has a brand new online way to vote via ITV.com/Vote - a dedicated site where you can choose who will be crowned the 2022 winner.”