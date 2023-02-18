A father who tragically died in a car crash in Sheffield has been described as a ‘gentle giant’ whose generosity lifted neighbours’ spirits during lockdown.

Martin Bembridge was pronounced dead at the scene after the Toyota Yaris he was driving was involved in a three-vehicle collision at the junction of Dyke Vale Road and Silkstone Road, near Frecheville, last Friday. His family described the 54-year-old as a ‘proud’ dad and ‘devoted’ husband, whose ‘warmth, kindness and sense of humour’ meant he would ‘never be forgotten’, and the tributes have continued to pour in.

One person wrote: “He was such a lovely man with a very kind heart. Will never forget him for helping us when my husband was made redundant some years ago.” Another person said they would ‘never forget him playing the watering can like a trumpet whilst marching up and down our road during the Covid lockdown’, and a third person called him a ‘true gentle giant’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other people paid tribute to a man whose ‘heart was as big as his smile’, who was the ‘nicest person you could ever meet’ and who was a ‘fabulous person’. One particularly moving tribute read: “I had the pleasure of working with Martin for almost 17 years. What a kind and genuine guy and all round top bloke. Always had a smile on his face and knew how to make you laugh. Work just won’t be the same without him.”

Martin Bembridge, aged 54, who tragically died in a crash near Frecheville, Sheffield, has been described as a 'gentle giant' who was always smiling and whose generosity lifted neighbours' spirits during lockdown

Emergency services had been called at 1.10pm on Friday, February 10 to reports of a crash which police were told involved a black Ford Mondeo, a silver Toyota Yaris and a white Ford Transit van were involved in the collision. South Yorkshire Police said a 19-year-old man from the Mondeo had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving while over the prescribed limit for drugs, and taking a vehicle without consent. They said he had been bailed and the investigation was continuing.