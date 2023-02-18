Martin Bembridge was pronounced dead at the scene after the Toyota Yaris he was driving was involved in a three-vehicle collision at the junction of Dyke Vale Road and Silkstone Road, near Frecheville, last Friday. His family described the 54-year-old as a ‘proud’ dad and ‘devoted’ husband, whose ‘warmth, kindness and sense of humour’ meant he would ‘never be forgotten’, and the tributes have continued to pour in.
One person wrote: “He was such a lovely man with a very kind heart. Will never forget him for helping us when my husband was made redundant some years ago.” Another person said they would ‘never forget him playing the watering can like a trumpet whilst marching up and down our road during the Covid lockdown’, and a third person called him a ‘true gentle giant’.
Other people paid tribute to a man whose ‘heart was as big as his smile’, who was the ‘nicest person you could ever meet’ and who was a ‘fabulous person’. One particularly moving tribute read: “I had the pleasure of working with Martin for almost 17 years. What a kind and genuine guy and all round top bloke. Always had a smile on his face and knew how to make you laugh. Work just won’t be the same without him.”
Emergency services had been called at 1.10pm on Friday, February 10 to reports of a crash which police were told involved a black Ford Mondeo, a silver Toyota Yaris and a white Ford Transit van were involved in the collision. South Yorkshire Police said a 19-year-old man from the Mondeo had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving while over the prescribed limit for drugs, and taking a vehicle without consent. They said he had been bailed and the investigation was continuing.
Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage or potentially relevant CCTV or video doorbell footage from properties in the area have been urged to call 101, quoting incident number 330 of 10 February 2023, or to contact the force via its online portal. Footage can be emailed to [email protected] quoting the incident number in the subject line.